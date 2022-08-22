Arunachal: Gaon Burah of Komsing, Tali Darang passes away

PANGIN- Gaon Burah of Komsing (Kumku) Tali Darang passed away at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat yesterday evening after a brief illness.

Born to Late Tagon Darang and Late Yape Taki Darang, Late Darang was 76 years at the time of his demise and was also holding the post of President Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang Komsing unit.

He has also served as ASM of Komsing Village during 1982-83. He is survived by his wife, four sons, three daughters and host of grandchildren.

As a mark of tribute to the departed soul, the GBs of Komsing village had observed two minutes condolence and prayed for his eternal peace.

The villagers of Nugong Banggo and many great personalities of the district payed last tribute to him.

Jering Matkir Society (JMS) has also condole the sudden demise of its member late Tali Darang. The society in a statement said that the contribution made by late Darang to the society would not be forgotten.