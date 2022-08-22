Arunachal Against Corruption Group Marches to Delhi seeking CBI inquiry against CM for alleged corruption

ITANAGAR- A group 17 nos of Youths from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday launched a march to Delhi from Itanagar demanding a CBI inquiry against Chief Minister Pema Khandu on allegations of corruption. After few Km march one volunteer has already been sent back because of illness.

The Arunachal Against Corruption group has been protesting against Pema Khandu in Itanagar for about a month. The group demands CBI inquiry against Pema Khandu in several alleged scams in government schemes and departments.

Arunachal Against Corruption has accused the chief minister of mismanagement of Rs 142 crore under the scheme, reported The Sentinel.

On Sunday, Arunachal Against Corruption President Tarh Tahar told Media that the state government has shown a lackadaisical attitude towards the group’s demands. Tahar said that his group launched the march after the government refused to respond to its demands.

“The organisation is today commencing its foot march to Delhi,” he said. “If any untoward incident happens during the march to our members then the state government will be responsible.”

However, Talking to media , Pema Khandu has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. All the projects has been done as per norms, media can visit the site and enquire the truth. This is only a conspiracy to defame the government.

Meanwhile Denhang Bosai, a former Govt officer of the DIPR appeal the anti-corruption volunteers to spare a second thought over their programme of marching to New Delhi in this sweltering heat.

Every life is precious. Marching to New Delhi in this weather, covering thousands of KMs is like a wild goose chase. It is fraught with danger and risk of life. There is a solution to every problem. Taking extreme steps like footmarch to the national capital can be avoided in the interest of all stakeholders, Bosai wrote in his time line.

Bosai also request to all senior and responsible citizens should urge and dissuade the young volunteers from marching to Delhi.