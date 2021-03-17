Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Hollongi Airport

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the status of Hollongi Green Field Airport at the site on 17th March 2021. He had earlier visited the site on 1st March 2021.

The Governor reassessed with officials of Airport Authority of India and the State Government agencies executing the roads, water supply and electricity works, the progress of the project vis-a-vis the timeline for completion of the Airport.

The Governor advised the officials to optimally increase the number of machines, plants and manpower to meet the dateline. He said that increase in the work input must match with time loss in the project work due to COVID-19 Pandemic and oncoming monsoon.

The Governor suggested the officials for an alternative plan using prefabricated materials in case permanent structures are to take more time for completion. He advised the officials to explore innovative ways to ensure that the project is commissioned in time for the benefit of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor also emphasised for expediting the tender process for award of pending works of the projects.

In his endeavour to expedite the project, the Governor made on the spot inspection of the runway, boundary wall, Power Substation Site and connecting road of the airport with National Highway along with senior officials of Airport Authority of India and district administration. He also inspected the Kokila River diversion site and the area around the airport.

Earlier, the Governor was briefed by Swapnil Naik, IAS, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Dilip M Sajnani, General Manager, Airport Authority of India and senior officers of PWD, Power and PHED regarding the latest status of work progress on the Hollongi Green Field Airport in the last fifteen days.