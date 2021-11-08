Arunachal

China Uses social media to Threaten Military Action in Arunachal Pradesh; Troops on High Alert

Various verified and unverified handles on social media have been releasing undated videos and photos of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops on the Indian border,

November 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
China Uses social media to Threaten Military Action in Arunachal Pradesh; Troops on High Alert
File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-   According to Media reports , Chinese entities have launched an online offence against India, with a social media campaign that threatens military action in Arunachal Pradesh. Various verified and unverified handles on social media have been releasing undated videos and photos of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops on the Indian border,

According to a report in The Economic Times, even though Twitter is banned in China, the platform has been flooded with images and information on PLA troops posted at the Indian border that has prompted the Indian authorities to issue high alert on both the Ladakh and Arunachal borders. In the past few months too, after China conducted large-scale exercises in Tibet, the troops have been vigilant. Intelligence inputs on Chinese intentions on the border are also being received and processed, including one as recent as last week, said The Economic Times report.

Since there had been a large volume of Twitter posts, the Indian authorities have been monitoring them, especially after Pentagon warned them that “China has been taking incremental action to press its boundary claims and has constructed a 100-house village in disputed territory on the Arunachal border.”

According to an IANS report, China has likely considered a number of countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles as locations for People’s Liberation Army (PLA) facilities too. China is seeking to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure to allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances.

Related Articles

Tags
November 8, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

November 1, 2021
Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

November 1, 2021
Arunachal: National Unity Day commemorated across the state

Arunachal: National Unity Day commemorated across the state

October 31, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends greetings on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: APPA shares board exam prep tips with students

Arunachal: APPA shares board exam prep tips with students

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Legal Awareness and Outreach Program held at Saint Claret College, Ziro

Arunachal: Legal Awareness and Outreach Program held at Saint Claret College, Ziro

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

October 30, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

October 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!