Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

Thongchi, India’s second longest serving deputy commissioner, has numerous awards to his credit including India's prestigious award Padmashri-2020 for his work in the field of literature and education.

November 8, 2021
Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri
NEW DELHI-  President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals on Monday, including the Padma Shri — to Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi,  in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020, today morning (November 8, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.

Thongchi, India's second longest serving deputy commissioner, has numerous awards to his credit including India's prestigious award Padmashri-2020 for his work in the field of literature and education.

His other awards include: Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Literary Award-2001 by Assam Sahitya Sabha, Phulchand Khandelwal Sanghati Bata Award-2001; Bhasha Bharati Award-2005 by Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysore; Sahitya Akademi Award-2005 for his Assamese novel Maun Oth, Mukhar Hriday (Silent Lips, Talking Heart); Special Achievement Award (Literature)-2013 by Buddhist Cultural Preservation Society, Bomdila; Dr.Maidul Islam Bora Literary Award- 2014 by Dr. M.I Bora Trust, Sibsagar; Basudev Jalan Award by Assam Sahitya Sabha; Bhupen Hazarika National Award-2017 by Pune-based NGO Sarhad; Assam Valley Literary Award-2017 by Williamson Megor Educational Trust, Kolkata; Sadin-Pratidin Gosthi Special Achievement Award-2017 (Literature and Journalism); Rangbang Terang Samanyay Award-2018 by Sinthar Prakashan, Bololiaghat, Karbi Anglong, Assam; Lakhiminath Bezbaruah Literary Award-2018; Acharjya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi Sanman-2019 by Prayagraj Hindi Parishad;  Bodosa Award-2019 by All Moran Students’ Union and Sukapha Award-2021 by Assam Govt.

Beginning his literary journey with an Assamese poem Junbai, he never looked back and continued his creative pursuit and who knows how many awards are waiting for him.

November 8, 2021
