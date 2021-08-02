Arunachal: Nocte digest acquires Nocte Tribe’s oldest book from U.S.A

ADVERTISEMENT

DEOMALI ( TIRAP )- Nocte Digest, a community based digital platform, acquires the first digital copy of a book titled, “A spelling book in English, Assamese, Singpho and Naga (Nocte)” from the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library of Yale University, Connecticut, USA. The book was published in 1839 by American Baptist missionary, Miles Bronson, and it is the oldest known written record of Nocte and Singpho languages.

Wangtum H. Lowang, founder-cum-editor of Nocte Digest, acquired the book with the help of Prof. Stephen Morey of La Trobe University, Australia; Dr. Rikken Dockum of Swarthmore College, USA; and Dr. Luke Lindemann of Yale University, USA. The book can be found at noctedigest.com/library.

In this modern era, when tribal languages are becoming diluted, the book will be a window for the Nocte and Singpho tribes to look back at how their ancestors spoke 182 years ago!