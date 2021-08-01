Itanagar: NYWA, AISU call 24 hrs Capital Bandh, Admin terms bandh illegal

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Nyishi Youth Welfare Association ( NYWA ) and the Arunachal Indigenous Students Union ( AISU ) jointly called a 24-hour Itanagar Capital bandh on 2 August in support of their various longstanding demands.

However, the Administration of Itanagar capital region (ICR) termed the 24-hour capital bandh proposed by the NYWA and AISU, as illegal and unlawful. But the organizations on Saturday said they would go ahead with the bandh on 2 August.

The organizations’ demands include floating of notices inviting tender (NIT) on the GeM portal; repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015; annulment of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014; cancellation of three ST certificates illegally issued to Tibetan refugees; renaming Indira Gandhi Park as Abotani Park; and introduction of a chapter on Arunachal in the NCERT syllabus.

Meanwhile the district administration have made necessary security arrangements accordingly to tackles 24 hrs Itanagar Capital Region bandh. The administration issued an order on 28 July, terming the bandh illegal, and appealed to the public to boycott the bandh culture.

The administration assured to provide full security to all the residents of the ICR during the proposed bandh period.

It also said that the cost of damages or destruction of public or private property would be recovered from the bandh callers if the proposed bandh is enforced and any destruction occurs during the period.