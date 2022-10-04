ADVERTISMENT
North East

Arunachal Pradesh Governor sworn-in as Governor of Meghalaya

Brig. (Dr.) Mishra (Retd.) is the 22nd Governor of Meghalaya.

October 4, 2022
SHILLONG-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) was sworn-in as the Governor of Meghalaya on 4th October 2022. The senior most Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice H.S. Thangkhiew administered the oath of office to the Governor at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Brig. (Dr.) Mishra (Retd.) made and subscribed the oath to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Meghalaya and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law.

Mrs Neelam Misra,  Wife of  Governor BD Mishra, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, members of the State Council of Ministers and members of State Legislative Assembly were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Amongst others, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Director General of Police Dr. LR Bishnoi, and other senior officials of the State Administration were also present in the ceremony.

Brig. (Dr.) Mishra (Retd.) will discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his duties as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Brig. (Dr.) Mishra (Retd.) is the 22nd Governor of Meghalaya.

October 4, 2022
