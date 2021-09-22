Arunachal:  APTOA meeting held, Wall of Fame 2021 – Achievers applauded

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Tsering Wange, Chief Advisor APTOA. The virtual meeting was attended by tour operators, hoteliers and tourism stake holders hailing from different corners of the state.

During welcome address, he briefed the house about opening up all tourist places in the state, Chief Minister Paryatan Vikash Yojana (CMPVY), APTOA Corpus fund and Arunachal Travel Congress 2021.

Duyu Tamo, Advisor APTOA in his key note address stated that tourism in the state is going to regain in a big way. He urged everyone to gear up tourism activities now that covid-19 situation is under control.

Senior APTOA members Oken Tayeng and Kesang Lhamu Khrimey emphasised on celebrating World Tourism Day 2021 in a befitting way so as to give a positive message about Arunachal Tourism to the outside world.

CMPVY was discussed at length with deliberations and inputs from Menbi Riddi, Nickey Tabri, Chuku Taki, Bamin Chada and several other tour operators. It was unanimously decided to appeal the authorities to announce and distribute the much awaited CMPVY subsidy on 27th Sept 2021 coinciding with the World Tourism Day celebration.

APTOA Treasurer Michi Rajen opined that the interest earned from the corpus fund be utilized for Arunachal Travel Congress, Fam trips, awareness campaign, roadshows and other promotional activities.

He also stated that the 1 Cr corpus fund be increased to 2 Cr and requested the Executive Body to move a resolution for further follow up action with the competent authorities.

Neharika S Umbrey a prominent tour operator from eastern Arunachal invited APTOA to organise its annual event Arunachal Travel Congress 2021 at Roing. Ms Tenzin Wangmoo from Bomdila requested APTOA to intervene the pollution certification imposed by Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

In spite of Covid-19 pandemic situation for over 18 months, several tour operators from the state achieved milestones in their respective fields. The House congratulated and applauded following achievers through power point presentation – APTOA Wall of Fame 2021.

Ms Kesang Lhamu Khrimey of Pine Ridge Tours & Travels- Inspiration Woman Achiever Award 2021

Sange Tsering of Holiday Scouts- Northeast Young Hero Award 2021

Tsering Wange of Himalayan Holidays- 1. Bharat Excellence Award 2021 and India’s Most Dynamic Achievers Award 2021

New Appointments & Recognitions –

Duyu Tamo, Member N.E. Zone K.V.I.C, Oken Tayeng, Chapter Chairman, N E Region A.T.O.A.I

Lhakpa Tsering, Chief Organizer, Super Car Club – Mission Arunachal, Bengia Bully, Co-Author, 100 Birds around Itanagar.

This would inspire and encourage the new tour operators and young start up entrepreneurs, stated Mr Wange.