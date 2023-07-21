ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalCrime

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

The warden of the Government residential school sexually assaulted 21 children, during 2019-2022 in the school's hostels.

Last Updated: July 21, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

ITANAGAR–   The Gauhati High Court has taken up a suo moto case of sexually abuse of 21 students by the warden of a residential school in Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yumken Bagra, a warden of the Government residential school in Karo village in Shi-Yomi district, sexually assaulted and molested  21 children, during 2019 to 2022 in the school’s hostels.

Arunachal: Man arrested for kidnaping and raping a minor in West Siang

Yumken Bagra, the accused, is out on bail, granted by the special court in Yupia. But after raising voice by the parents and civil society, the Gauhati High Court took a suo moto case on July 20 and fixed July 21 for its hearing.

Related Articles

This horrific incident was came to light after a complaint filed by a parent of two victim children in November 2022. The State Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous incident. After a detailed investigation, SIT found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by warden Yumken Bagra.

The accused warden Yumken Bagra has been charge-sheeted for aggravated penetrated assault/molestation and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and various other civil society organisations demanded exemplary punishment for the accused warden so that the poor parents of the state could regain trust to send their children to Government residential schools.

But as of now, all eyes are on the proceedings of the Guwahati High Court, as the hearing of the sensational case will start on July 21.

Tags
Last Updated: July 21, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Education is the foundation of a progressive society- DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Education is the foundation of a progressive society- DC Papum Pare

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Itanagar: Pema Khandu reiterates 2023 as the year of cent percent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Pema Khandu reiterates 2023 as the year of cent percent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

LSD DCC meeting held at Ziro:

Arunachal: LS DC issues stern warning to banks to deliver seamless service to farmers

Arunachal: Telecom officials visits Mengio

Arunachal: Telecom officials visits Mengio

Arunachal: Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Siang Belt

Arunachal: Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Siang Belt

Arunachal: Farmers Training for Cultivation of Exotic Walnut held in Tawang

Arunachal: Farmers Training for Cultivation of Exotic Walnut held in Tawang

Arunachal: DLMC meet focusses on timely completion of Govt. projects and schemes

Arunachal: DLMC meet focusses on timely completion of Govt. projects and schemes

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Expresses Concern Over declining performance in School Education

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Expresses Concern Over declining performance in School Education

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button