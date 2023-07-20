Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu along with SP Taru Gussar inspected the proposed site for establishment of fire brigade at Lower NEEPCO Colony in Doimukh on Wednesday. The duo took stock of the feasibility of the land and discussed modalities to speed up the ground work and establish the fire brigade.

The team then visited Gumto check gate where they interacted with the police personnel on the duty. SP Taru Gussar advised them to be on vigil as “the Gumto area is porous and the movement of unscrupulous elements is unpredictable. “

They also visited the nearby contentious disputed locations at the periphery of Gumto village.

Later the DC, SP accompanied by SDO Doimukh Smt. Tana Yaho and DLRSO Nanne Yowa , visited the IOC depot, Emchi.

The Chief Depot Manager of IOC Emchi Shri Mudang Tacho appraised about the law and order problems faced by the depot. Remedies and curative measures for containing law and order problems of the depot were elaborately discussed during the visit.