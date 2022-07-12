Arunachal: Governor meets Tirap Delegation

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met a delegation of community leaders, opinion makers and social activists from Tirap District at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th July 2022. The delegation shared their issues including insurgency, development and employment opportunities for the youth of the district.

The Governor appreciated the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts for rising against insurgency in their districts. He exhorted them to be strong and be proud of being independent tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor reminded them that the Constitution of India recognizes Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho as the original Arunachali tribes. They are independent entities and have no patron tribes over them. They must, therefore, have self pride in their independent tribal status independent of any people beyond the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The Governor advised the people of TLC districts not to be misguided by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains. He also cautioned them against Over Ground Workers of insurgency groups.

The Governor urged the senior citizens and social activities to convince the misguided youth to return back to the mainstream of life. He said that the State Government will surely help them to reestablish themselves in the society by providing avenues and assistance for livelihood.

The Governor called upon the community leaders and society conscious youth to ensure that funds provided for development are reflected on the ground. It is the responsibility of every member of the society to see that no part of the developmental fund goes to the insurgency groups or pockets of any individual, he said.

The Governor, who expressed concern about education in the insurgency affected districts, assured a private school in the line of Sainik School in TLC region under Corporate Social Responsibility. It will be named after the proud son of Arunachal Pradesh, Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), he said.