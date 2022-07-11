Arunachal: Siang District launches Clean and Green campaign

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In order to combat against the environmental issues like that of keeping environment clean, the Clean and Green campaign was launched at 5 towns of Siang District today wherein Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng and Atul Tayeng, Dy. Commissioner, Siang District launched the campaign at Boleng today amidst the presence of Taban Tabing EE, UD, Kaling Taki, EE, PHED, Osi Pabin Mibang ZPC, former Minister Tahung Tatak, BJP District President Tapang Tamut and others including SHGs.

Speaking on the occasion of launching a clean and green campaign, both MLA Ojing Tasing and DC Atul Tayeng advised the public to give utmost care in protecting the environment by keeping it cleaned in every possible manner. Environment friendly sanitary bags were also distributed to the public for keeping biodegradable and non-biodegradable items separately.

It is a refresher campaign with sustainable means to the earlier campaign and initiative under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said Atul Tayeng. He also informed that more than 100 toilets without septic tanks and openly diverting the latrine pipes in drainage were also directed to be removed within a week as a part of the ongoing clean and green environment drive, added Tayeng.

Tree saplings were also planted along the roadside during the day. And former Minister, Tahung Tatak also spoke on the day and appreciated the government, especially to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for initiating such a noble programme.

While the same campaign was launched by Rumgong MLA, Talem Taboh at Kaying town amidst the presence of government officials and public representatives including SHG members. Taboh also flagged off sanitary vehicles for collection of wastes. Besides Boleng and Kaying, other places like Pangin, Rumgong and Riga also observed similar events today.