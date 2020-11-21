Techi Meena Lishi murder case:  agitators reverberate chants of “Hang culprits”

ITANAGAR: ( By Pradeep Kumar )- Thousands of people belonging to all sections of the society voluntarily assembling holding banners, placards and handouts as seen at Indira Gandhi Park here Saturday and shouted slogans demanding “hang culprits” of Techi Meena murder case.

This was second such protest after state-wide protest on Thursday last, including from Papu Nallah to Naharlagun A-sector residence of mastermind Lishi Roni after the murder given the colour of an accident (case No 22/20 U/S 279/304(A) IPC registered with Banderdewa police station) was proved to be a pre-planned murder by Capital Complex Police and crime branch technical team under the supervision of IGP (law & order) Chukhu Apa.

The police during investigation suspected foul play as physical injuries of the deceased did not match with the nature of accident and detained car driver Dathang Suyang, who spilled the bin after four-day rigorous interrogation. This led to arrest of Lishi Roni on November 10 and Kapwang Letey Lowang, Taney Khoiyang and Damriet Khoiyang, all contact killers from Tirap, on November 12.

All five were produced before first class magistrate in Yupia court, who had remanded them to 14-day custody – four to police custody and driver Suyang to judicial custody, according to Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram.

However, Apa had brought it to limelight about the breakthrough in the case on night of November 13 to send a shock wave across the state the next day. And the agitations and protests are nothing but outburst of deep anger of the masses against the never known before heinous crime in this peaceful tribal state.

