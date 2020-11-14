Techi Meena Lishi death case: Lishi Roni admits to his crime – IGP

ITANAGAR: ( By Pradeep Kumar )- Lishi Roni, the master mind behind the gruesome murder of his wife Late Techi Meena. Lishi admitted to his guilt at midnight after a prolonged interrogation, IGP Chuku Apa informed this correspondent over telephone on Sunday morning. “Though the case was too tough but through investigation proved it to be planned murder by contact killers engaged by Roni”, he said.

“Engagement of local people as contact killers is a very dangerous trend in this tribal society”, said IGP (law & order) Chukhu Apa who supervised the entire investigation.

Arunachalees, are known to be peace loving by nature and hence such a development should send alarm bells ringing for the civil society organizations to nip this development while its still in the bud, said Apa, a tough officer who in his tenure as Papum Pare SP in 2002, had nabbed an NSCN cadre from a dense jungle within a few hours of his escape from Itanagar police lock-up.

Meanwhile, the murder mystery of Techi Meena Lishi in a car accident on NH-415 in a sinking zone between Nirjuli to Banderdewa on November 5 last has been solved by police with the arrest of the five accused, including mastermind Lishi Roni, husband of the deceased woman.