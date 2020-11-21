Arunachal Panchayat and Municipal Elections: Discard money culture from elections- Biyuram Wahge

SAGALEE: Discard money culture from election, stated Biyuram Wahge, State BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh. He was addressing a Mass joining programme at Sagalee.

Wahgey further stated that ” money has been damaging the mode of intelligent and wise voters of state”. he also lauded the move of few organization in this regard who has been advocated for shunning of money culture specially during the elections.

Wahge emphasized on the shunning of money culture during election whether it may be panchayati raj election or general assembly election.

Meanwhile, in this mass joining programme 241 supporters from other political parties including Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president, Nabam Yakum joined the BJP. Yakum has resigned from Congress before a day.

Appreciating the joining of Nabam Yakum in BJP, Wahge opined that people of both the Leporiang and Sagalee will elect BJP candidates in upcoming Panchayat election as well as in General Election.

Earlier several villagers and former panchayat leaders from various political party in Leporiang today joined the BJP under the leadership of Nabam Tagi in presence of several top BJP leaders of state and Papum Pare district.

BJP General Secretary and Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Papum Pare district President Tarh Tallung, district BJP Incharge Libom Boje, large numbers of local party leaders, villagers, GBs and general public were present on the occasion.