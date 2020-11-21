Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show arrested

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested comedian Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show in a drug racket case after grilling her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Saturday. The development came briefly after the anti-drugs agency raided the couple’s house and carried out a search operation on their production house.

A news flash by ANI said that the NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti Singh, adding that the agency recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja from both the places.

Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are reported to have confessed to the consumption of the banned substance.

Neither Kapil Sharma nor any of Bharti’s other co-stars such as Archana Puran Singh have reacted to her sensational arrest yet. Bharti also hosts the popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV, whose grand finale is scheduled to be held this weekend.

It’s not clear if the finale episodes have already been shot and their broadcast will go on air uninterrupted.