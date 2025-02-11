ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Safer Internet Day celebrated at Namsai

The program was initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, through NIC.

Last Updated: February 11, 2025
NAMSAI-  To raise mass awareness about the safe use of the Internet, Safer Internet Day was celebrated today at the District Library, Namsai, in conjunction with the rest of the country. The program was initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, through NIC.

Welcoming the gathering, Librarian S. Mukhopadhyay emphasized the judicious and positive use of the Internet, highlighting its benefits in enhancing students’ academic careers and facilitating business operations. He also urged everyone to refrain from misusing Internet services.

Addressing the audience, Namsai DITO T. Mossang shed light on safe online practices, potential cyber threats, and effective mitigation strategies, fostering responsible Internet usage among citizens. Malikta Longkan from NIC provided an in-depth presentation on the pros and cons of Internet use and its protocols through a PowerPoint presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Namsai DySP Tage Tallang cited several cases of personal data hacking and cyber fraud, underscoring the increasing threat posed by cybercriminals. He emphasized the need to educate senior citizens about the safe use of smartphones and online financial transactions. Additionally, he urged students to use the Internet responsibly.

In her address, Namsai ADC Smty Koliani Namchoom remarked that while the Internet is a powerful tool for modernization, it must not be misused. She encouraged the youth to become responsible citizens and spread awareness about the ethical use of Internet services in daily life.

The event saw the participation of around 100 students from various colleges, traders, EAC Namsai Oni Padun, and government officials. PGT Raju Dutta, who managed the event, concluded the program by delivering a vote of thanks.

