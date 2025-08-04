ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: BRO Restores Tato-Menchuka Road in Shi-Yomi Within 24 Hours After Massive Landslide

This region holds strategic importance, as Menchuka – the largest village near the McMahon Line – is located close to the India-China border.

TATO ( Shi-Yomi District )-  A massive landslide near Shene Nallah on the Tato-Menchuka road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district completely blocked the road, disrupting movement of both civilians and defense personnel.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Brahmank, swiftly launched restoration operations and cleared the road within 24 hours, demonstrating remarkable dedication and efficiency.

The blockage had affected local villagers and the movement of armed forces. Despite challenging terrain and adverse weather, BRO’s engineers and team successfully removed the debris and secured the route.

This isn’t the first time BRO has risen to such a challenge. In 2021, the organization had similarly restored connectivity on the Yarlung-Lamang route after a major landslide.

BRO’s Project Brahmank has played a pivotal role in strengthening infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh in recent years. In 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 18 strategic projects under BRO’s Brahmank, Vartak, and Udayak initiatives, including roads, bridges, and a helipad.

These developments not only boost defense logistics but also pave the way for economic development and tourism in remote border areas.

Reiterating its commitment, BRO urged local residents to follow road safety rules and remain alert during natural disasters. This event once again underscores BRO’s efficiency, speed, and national dedication in ensuring India’s border infrastructure remains secure and accessible.

