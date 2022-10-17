Arunachal: Students Vandalise VC Secretariat of RGU

ITANAGAR- In a very unfortunate event, the Secretariat of the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was vandalised by the members of the Rajiv Gandhi Students Union (RGUSU) on the 17th of October 2022, informed in a statement issued from the PRO office of the university.

The PRO informed that “ A few days ago, the newly-formed students union of the University had submitted a representation to the University authority for revival of the earlier Prefect system in the hostels. The file was being discussed and processed according to the established procedure of the University that requires discussion and recommendation by the Academic Council which has to be further approved by the Executive Council of the University”.

Today an unruly group of students consisting of the members of the RGUSU forcibly entered the Vice Chancellor’s chamber by breaking the door and vandalized the office causing extensive damages to the furniture, equipments and many office items. The PSOs and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha were also hurt during the violent incident, PRO said.

In a press release issued by the university’s PRO said that “ It is pertinent to mention here that the Prefect system in the hostels of the University was abolished in 2021 following complaints of unethical behaviour, financial misconducts and misuse of the powers of Prefect by those who were in charge of the position”.

The New General Hostel Rules were approved in the Academic Council’s 32nd meeting held on the 16th of March 2021 vide item no. AC:32:06 and later confirmed by the Executive Council during its 39th meeting held on June 10, 2021 vide item no. EC:39:04. The University had substituted the Prefect system with a robust system by appointing a chief warden, two Wardens for each hostel assisted by a committee which includes members of student-boarders from the same hostel so that the genuine demands of the student-boarders is met. The students through these committees manage the day-to-day activities of the hostel, including running of mess” said in the press release.

However, in regard to the demand of the student union in regard to the restoration of Prefect system, the University authority is yet to decide on the matter but the students pre-empt that it is an unfair restriction of prefect system while the same is still under process. The incident has been reported to the law-enforcing authority, said the press release.

Such display of violence by the students, and that too leaders of the students community, is deplorable and it is desirable that law should take its own course, the PRO said in his press statement.