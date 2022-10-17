Arunachal: Minister reviews Aspirational District Programme of the NITI Aayog in Namsai

NAMSAI- Bhanupratap Singh Verma, MOS for MSME, reviewed the progress of all schemes launched by the central and state governments under the Aspirational District Programme of the NITI Aayog in a meeting here on Monday.

He stressed on giving impetus to the use of governmental telecom connectivity services as much as possible.

He also called for financial inclusion in the district and increasing the CD Ratio of Banks. Appreciating the state government’s decision on providing target based Kisan Credit Card, he assured to take up the matter of shortage of field staffs in the banks and non availability of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna in the state with the ministry concerned.

He also stressed on the proper functioning of Common Service Centres in the district which will benefit the villagers by providing them services at their doorsteps.

Taking note of the absence of Vocational Training Provider in the district, which in turn acts as a hindrance in successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna, Verma assured on raising the matter with the ministry concerned. He also said that the skill development training should be imparted as per the district plan only for real benefit of the denizen.

On being apprised by Mrs Jummum Ete Deori, Lekang, regarding shortage of irrigation and Sabji Mandi in this agrarian district, the minister particularly raised concern and spoke on taking up the matter.

Earlier the minister was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at Namsai and shown various projects under JJM, Saubhagya, Amrit Sarovar etc. Among others, HMLA Lekang Smti. Jummum Ete Deori, Namsai ADC Shri S. Mining, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nang U. Mancheykhun, SP Namsai Shri D.W. Thongon and all HODs attended the meeting.