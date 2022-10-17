Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania call on the Governor

GUWAHATI- The Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Binaya Srikanta Pradhan called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th October 2022. They discussed about the bilateral areas of interest of Arunachal Pradesh with countries of their assignment.

The Governor emphasized on exploring avenues for enhancing tourism of the State and people-to-people contact so as to build a strong foundation for our relations with Belarus and Tanzania. He also stressed on development partnership, educational linkages, export and investment flow with both the nations.

Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with numerous ethic tribes, traditions and heritage, accordingly the Governor suggested Arunachali’s cultural exchange programmes with the people of the two countries. He also shared about the State’s abundant business and investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, mining, oil & gas, heavy machinery and equipment with the visiting Ambassador and High Commissioner.