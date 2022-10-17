ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania call on the Governor

Governor suggests Arunachali’s cultural exchange programmes with the people of Belarus and Tanzania

October 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania call on the Governor

GUWAHATI- The Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Binaya Srikanta Pradhan called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th October 2022. They discussed about the bilateral areas of interest of Arunachal Pradesh with countries of their assignment.

The Governor emphasized on exploring avenues for enhancing tourism of the State and  people-to-people contact so as to build a strong foundation for our relations with Belarus and Tanzania. He also stressed on development partnership, educational linkages, export and investment flow with both the nations.

Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with numerous ethic tribes, traditions and heritage, accordingly the Governor suggested Arunachali’s cultural exchange programmes with the people of the two countries. He also shared about the State’s abundant business and investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, mining, oil & gas, heavy machinery and equipment with the visiting Ambassador and High Commissioner.

Related Articles
Tags
October 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

ITANAGAR- 2 former BJP leaders again join BJP

ITANAGAR- 2 former BJP leaders again join BJP

October 13, 2022
Arunachal | ‘Crowd funding’ is the mantra to sustain Govt. assets and properties: DC LSD

Arunachal | ‘Crowd funding’ is the mantra to sustain Govt. assets and properties: DC LSD

October 13, 2022
Arunachal: Critically-endangered bird Bugun Liocichla sighted in West Kameng

Arunachal: Critically-endangered bird Bugun Liocichla sighted in West Kameng

October 13, 2022
Arunachal: District Export Action Plan for Papum Pare finalized

Arunachal: District Export Action Plan for Papum Pare finalized

October 13, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy Downpour Triggers Flood-like Situation, High Alert Issued In East Siang

Arunachal: Heavy Downpour Triggers Flood-like Situation, High Alert Issued In East Siang

October 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviewes progress of documentation on Unsung Heroes

Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviewes progress of documentation on Unsung Heroes

October 11, 2022
Arunachal: D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary’s field staff performs duty under tough flood situation

Arunachal: D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary’s field staff performs duty under tough flood situation

October 11, 2022
Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inspects under-construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inspects under-construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

October 11, 2022
Arunachal: AP Police Conducts Awareness Program on Drug Abuse, Cyber Crime

Arunachal: AP Police Conducts Awareness Program on Drug Abuse, Cyber Crime

October 11, 2022
Arunachal: RGU organizes National Seminar on History of Science and Traditional knowledge system in India

Arunachal: RGU organizes National Seminar on History of Science and Traditional knowledge system in India

October 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button