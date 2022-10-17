Optimistic of Arunachalee athletes at Olympic by 2032: Tedir

ZIRO- ‘I am quite optimistic that Arunachalee athletes would represent India by 2032 Olympic Games and bring laurels for the nation and the state’, said Education Minister and president of Arunachal Olympic Association Taba Tedir here today.

During the review meeting held at Golden Jubilee Hall at the District Secretariat to discuss the modalities of conducting the prestigious Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament, Tedir informed that during the recently held National Games, Arunachalee athletes had pocketed six gold medals and one silver medal.

‘With our sporting plans and perspectives moving at the right direction and our athletes and sportspersons excelling at the national games, I don’t’ see any reason why our athletes cannot represent India at the Olympics and win medals for the country’, he reasoned, while adding that youth should seriously take up sports as a career for themselves which gives them mental strength, physical growth and weans them away from drugs, alcohol and other intoxicating substances.

The 19th edition, 10-day play-off Tadar Tang State Level football tournament would be conducted at Ziro for the first time from 5th to 14th December with 14 teams and 300 football players from across the state.

Minister Agriculture and local MLA Tage Taki dwelt at length on the modalities to conduct the tournament successfully and suggested formation of various sub-committees for flawless and smooth conduct of the tourney. Meanwhile, Taki was appointed as organizing chairman and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime as organizing secretary of the tournament.

While informing that more than 30 youth football players from Lower Subansiri District had been absorbed in various Govt.jobs at Youth and Sports Department, which is the highest in the state, vice-president Arunachal Football Association Likha Tapu further informed that Hon’ble Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently approved six futsals for the state in which Ziro is also one of them.

The meeting was attended by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner with several HoD’s and members of Lower Subansiri Football Association.