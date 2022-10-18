Arunachal: Borgulian Service Union organizes medical camp cum awareness program on drug abuse

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) The Borgulian Service Union (BSU) in collaboration with the Siang Ane Village Organization (SAVO) organized its first ever medical camp cum awareness program on drug abuse at Govt. Hr. Secondary School, Borguli under Mebo Sub-Division on Sunday.

WASE President Yamik Dulom Darang, Dr. S. Bhattacharjee (Rtd. Jt. Director of H&FW), Dr. Omin Tayeng, MS (Obstetrics and Gynecology) and Dr. Ojing Tayeng, MD (Pediatrics), GHSS Principal Onung Tamut Taloh, BSU President and General Secretary Bolet Tayeng and David Lego respectively and GBs of the area actively participated and spoke on the occasion.

Retired Director of IPR, Obang Tayeng who is also the Chief Patron of BSU in his address opined that strong family ties and high moral character can help in building a drug-free society. Strong family ties, parental guidance and counseling coupled with high moral character can help youth stay away from the scourge of these substances and therefore parents should spend quality time with children and provide them with a loving, stable and secure home environment, he added.

Appreciating the WASE mothers, Tayeng said they are working dedicatedly to create awareness about the “vicious cycle” of drugs and alcohol and the harms they are inflicting on the society. To ensure a drug-free society, social organizations like WASE, BSU should put up collective effort and work in tandem to defeat the negative forces time to time.

Commenting on the free health check up camp, the Patron stated that a free medical camp can be considered as a life-saving program that aims to provide free medical services with varieties of medical specialized services to the poor communities living in rural Borguli and appreciated BSU and SAVO and their associates for organizing the camp with a sacred aim to raising health awareness and to provide free medical checkup in the far-flung village. Tayeng also extended his gratitude to the doctors present on the occasion for their selfless services to the unprivileged.

Addressing the students and parents, WASE President Yamik Dulom Darang spoke about the types of drugs and their ill effects on the society. The increasing number of drug users in Arunachal Pradesh, especially among the youths, poses a grave danger to the society, the state and the country, she said and further described the various sections and laws relating to drug peddling and abuse and also explained the NDPS Act.

Doctors present on the occasion dwelt on the ways to overcome drug abuse and spoke about rehabilitation and treatment of drug addicts. They also threw lights on unhealthy eating habits, irregular time schedules and its adverse effects. Later in the medical camp, the trio diagnosed, advised on precautions & solutions and distributed free medicines to the patients.

The Village Secretary Yung Tayeng, GHSS Principal Onung Tamut Taloh and GBs Nogen Yirang, Onyok Tayeng etc in their addresses appealed to the youths to refrain from drugs and to focus on studies, sports & games and career building to be worthy citizens of the nation.