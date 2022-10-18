Arunachal: IndiGo Test Flight lands in Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar

ITANAGAR. IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, successfully test- Landed its aircraft at the newly built Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar. With this, the air connectivity of Arunachal Pradesh will start from October 28, official sources said.

With the impetus of UDAN, the first-ever historic airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Itanagar. This step will boost tourism and also strengthen the security of Arunachal Pradesh as the northeastern state shares international borders with three countries, an international border of 1.160 km with China and a few hundred km with Bhutan and Myanmar.

Under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik ‘UDAN’ scheme, Prime Minister Modi launched the first flight on 27 April 2017. The purpose of this scheme is to connect small and medium cities with big cities through air service.

This is the new beginning of a new Arunachal, which is rich in tourist places. Where international and domestic tourists can come. The nearest airport to Itanagar is North Lakhimpur in Assam and it is about 57 kms away. Tourists going to the state capital will have to travel through the North Lakhimpur airport.

The A320 aircraft of Indigo was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute by the fire brigade of the airport.

Bamang Felix, Minister, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Satish Golchha, DGP, IGs, Senior officers, Deputy Commissioners and SPs of ICR and Papumpare officials from Civil Aviation and AAI witnessed the test landing.