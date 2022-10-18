Arunachal:  Ziro all set to roll out Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 towards Atmanirbhar Arunachal

ZIRO- The revamped Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 towards Atmanirbhar Arunachal from the erstwhile Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar will be rolled out from Pitapool and Depo circles of Yachuli sub-division under Lower Subansiri District on 21st of this month, informed Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime here today at the Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat.

Directing the HoD’s to submit the various schemes available under their departments and also documents required from the beneficiaries to avail the social welfare schemes, Nime appealed the HoD’s and the ZPM’s present at the meeting to make the programme successful and to come out with better tangible results than the previous SAD version campaigns.

Also Read-Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

While informing that previously held Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar camps were indeed beneficial to people at large, Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchore said that villagers particularly residing at far flung and remote areas were still ignorant of the various schemes and programmes devised by Govt. for their welfare. More extensive and intensive campaigns involving all the stakeholders is needed to ensure all benefits reach the seeking beneficiaries by 2023 as envisioned by Govt., she added.

Dwelling at length on the new avatar Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 through a PP, District Planning Officer Joram Anu informed that through this new SAKD 2.0 state Govt. envisions that all Govt. prioritized Govt. flagship schemes meant for common people should reach to their doorsteps by 2023 and the state should attain self-reliance or Atmanirbhar by 2030 through local food productions and strengthening of concerned stakeholders.

Also Read- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Govt. prioritized flagship schemes include Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Both Gramin and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, BharatNet, Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card, Atal Pension Yojana, SVANidhi, Chief Minister’s Aaarogya Arunachal Yojana, Ujjwala Scheme, Old Age, Widow and Divyang Pension schemes, Immunization camps, Self-Help Groups and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

As with previous SAD campaigns in which various line Departments also disseminated information about their schemes and programmes, in the new SAKD 2.0 version DC will conduct massive circle-wise awareness campaigns with concerned departments and PRI leaders on the theme ‘Know Your Schemes’. IEC campaigns will also be carried out and information made available to Govt.websites as well.

Also Read- Mechukha has the scope to be developed into a model ecotourist town- Chowna Mein

DC will also conduct a detailed survey at the grassroots level and prepare a beneficiary list with Aadhar and contact nos. which would be shared to Chief Minister’s office as well. A ‘Gaon Mitra’ or village friend will also be appointed to assist the District Administration in creating awareness about ‘Know Your Schemes’. The best performing Gaon Mitras would be rewarded and the best performing departmental officers would be mentioned in their APARS.

The meeting was attended by all HoD’s and ZPM’s of the District.