Scindia praises Arunachal Govt to reduce VAT on ATF to attract Airline operators

NEW DELHI- Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel praised the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for reducing VAT on ATF from 20% to 1% which will reduce operational cost and thereby attract airline operators to induct their fixed wing flight services in the State.

He was addressing a Conference of the Ministers of Civil Aviation of all States & Union Territories held by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Govt. of India, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today, the 18th October, 2022 to discuss Civil Aviation issues with a view to strengthening the aviation sector with an effective roadmap.

Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the whole hearted efforts put in by the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for improving aviation sector in the State which made it possible for introduction of Dornier-228 flight services and development of Heliports & ALGs in the State to facilitate remote area air-connectivity.

Watch Video

He also congratulated the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for the Greenfield Airport at Itanagar becoming ready for commissioning ahead of target time and assured that the Greenfield Airport will be inaugurated very soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nakap Nalo, Minister (Civil Aviation), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by Swapnil M Naik, Secretary (Civil Aviation), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the conference.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel graced the Conference as Chief Guest and among other dignitaries General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), Union Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation & Road Transport and Highways also attended the Conference.

Nakap Nalo, Minister(Civil Aviation) expressed thanks to the MoCA, Govt of India and all the stake holders for completion of the Greenfield Airport project at Itanagar well before the target date and also for starting fixed wing flights by Dornier-228 and ATR-72 aircrafts in Arunachal Pradesh.

He requested the MoCA for early start of Dornier-228 passenger flights to Ziro and requested that Alliance Air may induct their 2nd Dornier-228 aircraft at the earliest. He also assured that Terminal Building at Mechukha & Tuting will be ready by 31st March, 2023 and Alliance Air may plan to extend Dornier-228 flights to these locations accordingly.

Talking about further connectivity, he requested for a Joint visit by the AAI, IAF & BCAS along with State Govt. officials to ALG Vijaynagar and proposed new ALGs at Dirang and Anini to finalize the civil and military infrastructures and also to send team for OLS survey of the proposed new Airport sites at Richi near Daporijo and Tarmoba(Kombo) near Aalo to which Hon’ble Union Minister agreed.

He further appealed to put more helicopter service in Arunachal Pradesh as the existing helicopter service is not adequate to connect all the needy remote locations to which Hon’ble Union Minister agreed to explore its possibility.