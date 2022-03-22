ADVERTISMENT
National

BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

MP from Arunachal Pradesh said,"I have changed Nitin Gadkari's name to Spiderman.

March 22, 2022
NEW DELHI-  BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on Monday praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling him a ‘Spiderman’, and said he has built a web of roads across the country. Participating in the discussion on the ‘demand for grants of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said,”I have changed Nitin Gadkari’s name to Spiderman. Like the web of a spider…Nitin Gadkari has been laying wide network of roads in every corner of the country. Gadkari hai to mumkin hai.

Gao said when as the BJP president, Gadkari had formed a committee to visit sensitive areas near the Indo-China border and it took them several days to cover all the points due to poor condition of roads. Now roads are being constructed in all those areas, he said.

Watch Video

Since Prime Minister Modi took office, and Nitin Gadkari was appointed minister for road transport and highways, the pace of construction of roads in sensitive areas of the nation, especially the China border, has gathered steam, the parliamentarian further remarked.

“Today, a two-lane road is being laid till McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Gao highlighted the importance of the frontier highways in Arunachal Pradesh that share border with China. He claimed that top car companies, including Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes and Lamborghini, now participate in car rallies because of good roads in the State.

Tags
March 22, 2022
