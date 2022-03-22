Arunachal: Man alleges police brutality in Mechukha PS

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Taje Padu, a resident of Padusa village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district has lodged a complaint with the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), regarding police brutality, alleging that his brother was brutally assaulted by police personnel at the Mechukha police station on the night of March 18 while in custody, inflicting grievous bodily injuries.

In his complaint, Taje Padu said his brother Tachuk Padu (33) was brutally assaulted by police personnel, led by Constable SK Singh, at the Mechukha police station (PS) on the night of March 18 while in custody, inflicting grievous bodily injuries.

Tachuk Padu was arrested by the Mechukha police in connection with a case on March 18, the complainant said, claiming that his brother had been arrested for a “petty thing and without any reasonable ground.”

Meanwhile, the victim, Tachuk Padu, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Menchuka community health centre, also emphasised the brutality by the constable and other police personnel.

It is alleged that Padu went to take medicine which was sent by the speaker of Arunachal Assembly cum local MLA of Menchuka Passang Dorjee Sona, as his sister was sick. However, the police didn’t allow him to meet the speaker, instead took him to lock up and started beating him mercilessly.

“Such kind of police brutality is a total violation of human rights,” the complainant said in a statement, urging the International human rights association to take up the case and initiate appropriate action against the erring police personnel.

Meanwhile, the IHRO General Secretary, Kenbom Bagra, said it has taken up the case and demanded immediate suspension of Constable.

Condemning the incident, the Bagra said justice must be delivered to the 33-year-old victim, who has reportedly been referred to TRIHMS from the Aalo general hospital.

Toko Mina, vice-president, Arunachal Pradesh Congress committee who visited the hospital to meet the victim, said that ” no body has right to torture another human being and execute amount of such highest level of atrocity on another.