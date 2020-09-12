Itanagar: People of Nyapin express their gratitude to CM for sanctioning road project connecting Nyapin

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The people of Nyapin in a Consultative meeting expressed their gratitude to state Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari for sanction of road project connecting Nyapin Assembly Constituency of Kurung Kumey district with Chayangtajo Assembly Constituency in East Kameng.

The road construction project scheme is from Langrh to Chayangtajo measuring 136 Kilometer via Sangram, Nyapin, Phasang etc. All the leaders has decided to go to their respective places and will talk with them to support the developmental project in their area and they will convince the people not to take compensation and we will meet again before November 30. Felix added.

The leaders of several clan based organisations of 19 Nyapin assembly constituency took part in this consultative meeting which was held at DK Convention center and was convened by Tai Chali and Giogi Ganga as Co- convenor under the chairmanship of Home Minister and Nyapin MLA Bamang Felix.

Felix said that it was an opportunity that 19 clan of Nyapin assembly constituency discussed various developmental issues. This was the first such meeting after several years. He said.

Communication, education and health sector are the major source of development and the meeting has decided to make a unified permanent body which shall work for better development of, Felix said.