Arunachal Governor participates in Governors’ video Conference on NEP 2020

Itanagar: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Governors’ video conference on ‘Role of National Education Policy (NEP) in Transforming Higher Education’, presided by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on 7th September 2020. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Conference.

The Governor said that the National Education Policy 2020 will help the students and youth in changing their job seeking mindset, which was created by the imperialist Britisher Thomas Macaulay 185 years ago. He said that it is the biggest merit of the new Policy.

The Governor, who has been trying to motivate the youth to be entrepreneurs and self-employed and in larger interest of the youth has been motivating them to eradicate the government job seeking mindset in the State said that NEP 2020 will encourage innovative spirit and skill and make the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the job providers.

The Governor informed that the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh will implement the policy NEP 2020, while catering for the special educational requirements of the State. He also informed that a Task Force, comprising all stakeholders and headed by the State Education Secretary has been constituted in the State. The Task Force will study and implement the NEP 2020 in right earnest in the State, he said.

The Governor said that for improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, the State is going to revive the lone State University, which was enacted in 2012 but is yet to take off due to various reasons. He requested for appropriate help and guidance from the Central Government for its revival, while expressing hope that assistance will be forthcoming from the Union Education Ministry.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Governors, Lt. Governor, Chief Ministers and State Education Ministers participated in the conference.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and Secretary Education Ms Niharika Rai, IAS were present in the video conference.