Arunachal:  APCC demands helicopter services to Vijaynagar for carrying medical  patients 

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) urge upon the state government to provide helicopter services to Vijaynagar for carrying medical patients and general public. At this time of pandemic ,the government must strengthen the Helicopter services to transport essential items for the inhabitants of that area (remote) such as ration, medicines and mails , said Mina Toko, General Secretary, APCC.

It is painful to see in a video which went viral where the people of Vijaynagar had to carry a patient on Bamboo Stretcher covered with pollysheet , crossing river and stiff-slippery footpath on the mountain at this rainy season, said Mina.

APCC questions why the bjp government is not operating for military, civilian, essential services and emergency medical services in Vijaynagar area?

Mina further said that “Congress government constructed Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Vijay nagar earlier. Miao to Vijaynagar road project was sanctioned by then UPA-II government by aquiring forest clearance from central government.

The NDA government and State BJP government is not taking any interest in funding the ongoing projects in the state particulary in road construction not only in Vijaynagar but also Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) , PMGSY and other central projects, alleged Mina Toko.

Due to lack of funding, the contractors are not in position to continue the construction work besides pending of contractors bill in various construction projects is hampering the progress of road construction work.

The present BJP government is not interested in any development activities otherwise the construction of Mio-Vijaynagar road could have been completed long back and people there would not have to experience such extreme underdevelopment, Mina said .