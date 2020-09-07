ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APCC demands helicopter services to Vijaynagar for carrying medical patients 

APCC questions why the bjp government is not operating for military, civilian, essential services and emergency medical services  in Vijaynagar area?

September 7, 2020
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) urge upon the state government to provide helicopter services to Vijaynagar for carrying medical  patients  and general public. At this time of pandemic ,the government  must strengthen  the Helicopter services   to transport essential items for the inhabitants  of that area (remote)  such as ration, medicines and  mails , said Mina Toko, General Secretary, APCC.

It is painful to see in a  video which went viral where the people  of Vijaynagar  had to carry a patient on Bamboo Stretcher  covered with pollysheet , crossing river and stiff-slippery  footpath on the mountain at this rainy season, said Mina.

APCC questions why the bjp government is not operating for military, civilian, essential services and emergency medical services  in Vijaynagar area?

Mina further said that “Congress government constructed Advance Landing Ground (ALG)  at Vijay nagar earlier. Miao to Vijaynagar road project was sanctioned by then UPA-II  government by aquiring forest clearance from  central government.

The NDA government  and State BJP government is not taking any interest in funding the ongoing projects  in the state particulary in road construction not only in Vijaynagar  but also Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) , PMGSY and other central projects, alleged Mina Toko.

Due to lack of  funding, the contractors are not in position to continue the construction work besides pending of contractors bill in various construction projects  is hampering the progress of  road construction work.

The  present BJP government is not interested in  any development activities  otherwise the construction of Mio-Vijaynagar road could  have been completed long back and people there would not have to experience such   extreme underdevelopment, Mina said .

