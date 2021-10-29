Arunachal

Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

October 29, 2021
TUTING-   A Buddhist Gonpa (temple) was burned  down to ashes by some unknown miscreants in Tuting.  informed, Tsering Phuntso, President,Tuting Memba Welfare Society.

The Tuting Memba Welfare Society and Khamba Welfare Societies, Tuting, in joint press statment vehemently condemn the untenable incident reported from holy place of Riwotala, which is believed to be the abode of Almighty Avalokiteshvara by the believers, where a log Cabin Gonpa (temple) was burned  down to ashes by some unknown miscreants, which hurt the religious sentiments of the believers, said Phuntso.

The Memba-Khampa Societies strongly urges the law enforcing authority to nab the wrong doers of such  an untenable act as soon as possible and they should be punished as per the law.

The FIR has been lodged by the apex organization of Memba-Khamba namely Cheme Yangsang Pema Kod Welfare Society with the police station Tuting today.

The Tuting Memba Welfare Society and Khamba Welfare Societies appeal all to keep calm and let the law take it course of action.

