Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla inaugurated new double storey RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong (Ningroo) constructed under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikash Karyakram (PMJVK) in Namsai District today in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein.

While addressing the people during the inaugural program, Union Minister said that he is working for the upliftment of the downtrodden and backward tribal society of the minorities, the task given to me by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He informed that Govt of India has initiated many schemes for the benefit of the minorities.

He, however, said that the minority people are not able to avail the benefits of the schemes implemented by the Ministry due to lack of awareness. He said that he has come to the State to create awareness about the schemes and benefits provided under the Ministry of Minor Affairs by the Govt of India. He informed that the centrally notified minority communities include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains as per the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. The mandate of the Ministry includes formulation of comprehensive strategy, policies and programmes for welfare and development of minorities, he said.

He highlighted many schemes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the welfare of youths, tribals, women, old age and in sectors like skill development, school building, training centre, tourism and education, etc. He said that the Ministry is giving top priority to the education sector so that every child of the backward classes gets the minimum require education. He urged all the elected representatives to educate themselves of the schemes under Minority Affairs and let the benefit percolate down to every house in their minority blocks. He also urged the NGOs to come forward and take benefits of the subsidised schemes under the Ministry.

He assured to provide fund for the construction of outdoor stadium at Namsai and Mini-Stadium at Chongkham Blocks. He also said that the Ministry is planning to construct Sadbhavana Hall in every Minority Blocks. He also handed a manual on compendium of schemes/programmes run by Ministry of Minority Affairs for the welfare of Minority Communities in India to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Union Minister also visited Primary Health Centre at Piyong and Double Storey RCC Hostel Building with brick walling for the girls of Govt Higher Secondary School at Namsai which is being constructed under PMJVK.

Deputy Chief Minister in his speech have requested the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs to increase the grants for the minority concentrated blocks/districts in the State. He also informed to the Union Minister that two outdoor stadiums at Namsai and Chongkham proposed under Minority Affairs are still pending in the Ministry and requested him to grant sanction for the same.

MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom in his welcome speech informed that the Govt Secondary School, Piyong (Ningroo) is the second oldest school in the State which was established in the year 1934 and it has been selected as the model school in Namsai Constituency. He said to provide Rs 1 Crore under SIDF for the infrastructure development of the School in the coming financial year.

Later, Union Minister of State also reviewed the status of various schemes implemented under Minority Affairs in the District Secretariat, Namsai.

Among others, Advisor SJETA cum MLA Hayuliang, Dasanglu Pul, Advisor LM cum MLA Lekang, Smt Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Namsai, Urmila Mancheykhun, DC R K Sharma, HoDs and Public Leaders were also present on the occasion.