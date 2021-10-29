Arunachal

Arunachal: Epidemiology Training program for frontline public health professionals held

October 29, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Epidemiology Training program for frontline public health professionals held
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in partnership with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization India office, offers a three-month in-service 3×3 Basic Epidemiology Training program for frontline public health professionals.

The training focuses on “learning by doing” in the field. The duration of the course is three months with one contact session of three days per month for consecutive three months (hence the name 3X3). The training is a combination of classroom lectures with hands-on exercises and two field assignments. The assignments are mentor supported & aim at knowledge enhancement. The mentors selected to guide the participants were from the Community Medicine faculty of TRIHMS and State Public Health Specialists. The lectures and assignments focus on the basics of epidemiology; data quality and surveillance; outbreak investigation; and other topics related to field epidemiology

The training for Arunachal Pradesh was held from 27-29 October at Naharlagun. The Participants included district surveillance officers and Epidemiologists from 13 districts: Anjaw, Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Siang, ICR, Lohit, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Siang, Tirap, Upper Siang.

The training was inaugurated by Dr Sharat Chauhan Principal Secretary Health & Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director NCDC. Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain Advisor NCDC, Dr Himanshu Chauhan NPO-IDSP were other senior officials from NCDC.

The other state officials invited to the training were Director Health Services, Director TRIHMS, Director Family welfare, Director Medical Education and other senior officials of the Health department. The training was successfully completed due to the efforts of Dr L Jampa SSO-IDSP and his team.

The training programme aims to build a skilled public health workforce, ready to face health related threats, both anticipated and those not expected. In addition, the training also focuses on building relationships between State public health staff and Medical college faculty, so that they can complement each other in various public health response related activities.

 

Tags
October 29, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

October 27, 2021
Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

October 27, 2021
A Year in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh

A Year in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh

October 27, 2021
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

October 26, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

October 26, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers

October 25, 2021
Arunachal: Dy. Chief Conservator of Forest, CAMPA visits DEWS

Arunachal: Dy. Chief Conservator of Forest, CAMPA visits DEWS

October 24, 2021
Arunachal: 106 candidates qualify APPSCCE 2020

Arunachal: 106 candidates qualify APPSCCE 2020

October 24, 2021
100 crore vaccinations: Arunachal Governor congratulates medical fraternity

100 crore vaccinations: Arunachal Governor congratulates medical fraternity

October 23, 2021
Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro

Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro

October 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!