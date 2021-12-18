Arunachal: Ziro has huge birdwatching potential

Story Highlights There are more then 400 different birds species check listed under endemic and migratory birds.

ZIRO- There is a huge birdwatching potential in Ziro. If the birds are properly protected, Ziro can become a popular birdwatching destination in India and World. This is the thought of Bird lovers.

Bird lovers has conducted 16th Ziro Birds Walk on 18th December at Siikhe lake, a home for winter water migratory birds where more than 15 different species are recorded in recent time. The members from Ziro Bicycle Club and Ziro Birding Club participated in the walk.

It must be mention here that “The 15th Ziro Bird Walk(ZBW) was re-launched on 27th November 2021 at Kley Pakho community forest areas with the encouragement from DFO Ziro Abhinav Kumar”.

The Ziro Bird walk started in the year 2019 as a joint Initiative by Hapoli forest division Department of Environment, Forest and Climate change govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and local NGOs- Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club and NgunuZiro. However, due to the Pandemic, the bird walk was stopped in March .

The main motive of the walk is to spread awareness for the local community. Sensitising about protecting the rare birds can positively impact the tourism, attracting birders from all over the world, which will boost the local economy and opportunities for the locals to become self employed bird guides.

Recently the state government has launched “Airgun Surrender Abhiyan”to protect birds from indiscriminate killing. The bird walks motivates community NGO’s and the locals to come forward in this initiative.

There are more then 400 different birds species check listed under endemic and migratory birds.

During 14th Ziro Bird Walk, February 2021 there was sighting of Mandarin Duck at Siikhe lake. Mandarin Duck came to India after more than 100 years . The most recent and important sighting is of White-Cheeked Starling during 15th Ziro Birds Walk.

Meanwhile the 17th Ziro Birds Walk has been slated on 22nd January’2022 at Naring community forest areas.