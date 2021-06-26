Arunachal: Friendship between Man and Bird

The story of Tapa Natung is a perfect example of ” friendship between man and bird” . Tapa, a resident of Lumdung, in Seppa district earlier used to hunt any bird as soon as he saw it but now he has started being friends with the birds … This change has come after he surrendered his gun before the government under ” Gun Surrender Abhiyan”, which is a initiative by Forest Minister Mama Natung ……. Tapa now asking children of his village not to kill birds………..

