Arunachal: Friendship between Man and Bird

The Result of Gun Surrender Abhiyan.

June 26, 2021
Arunachal: Friendship between Man and Bird

The story of Tapa Natung is a perfect example of ” friendship between man and bird” . Tapa, a resident of Lumdung, in Seppa district earlier used to hunt any bird as soon as he saw it but now he has started being friends with the birds …  This change has come after he surrendered his gun before the government under ” Gun Surrender Abhiyan”, which is a initiative by Forest Minister Mama Natung ……. Tapa now asking children of his village not to kill birds……….. 

