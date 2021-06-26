Arunachal: RD secretary Visited Longding

LONGDING- A team led by Amarnath Talwade, Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayati Raj ), GoAP Accompanied by Nabam Rajesh Deputy Director (RE), Dept. of PR and Tamo Rebi SNO, PMAY visited longding.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect, access and to take stock of the progress of the ongoing centrally sponsored schemes of MNREGA, PMAY & FFC grants etc in the District.

The team also held a meeting to review and to discuss about various issues pertaining to the schemes related to the rural development department and its implementation.

Speaking at the meeting Mr Talwade opined that it is very important to ensure proper implementation of the rural development scheme in state like Arunachal where majority of the population resides in the rural areas.

Officials for concerned department shared their experiences, status of the work accomplished and the necessary action plans.

The meeting was attended by Bani Lego, DC Longding, Lohpong Wangham ZPC, Dakli Gara, PD cum DPDO, BDOs, Member Secretaries, ZPMs and Technical staff of the RD and PR Depths of Longding District.

The visit was a part of a weeklong tour taken up inorder to ascertain and assess the implementation of schemes in three district of Tirap Chanlang and Longding. DIPRO