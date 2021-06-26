Arunachal: Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign held at Bomdila

BOMDILA- District administration of West kameng District volunteered by All West Kameng Student’s Union has observed “Nasha Mukt Bharat” campaign during International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the able leadership of Nodal officer Kesang wangda Circle officer on 26th of June 2021 in Bomdila township.

Nodal officer Kesang wangda on his speech advice to the taxi drivers not to take those passenger who is suspected to be drugs peddler and drugs addict in their vehicle.

If any one passenger suspected to be drugs peddler then he or she may secretly inform to the police department or District administration, his or her identity will be keep sectret.

Further he appeal to the youth and students leader and denizens of Bomdila and west kameng District as whole to co-operate with District administration and police department to make west kameng District de-addiction free from drugs.