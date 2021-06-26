Arunachal: International Day against Drug Abuse observed at Ziro

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri District Police in collaboration with Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) observed International Day against Drug Abuse here today.

The event was organized at SCCZ auditorium and was attended by about 70 participants representing various sections of the society, viz., Police personnel, Apatani Students’ Union, Apatani Youth Association, Apatani Women’s Association of Ziro, ZPMs of Ziro, Bar Association, Gaon Buras, and Educators.

The Chief Guest of the Day was Kime Aya, DIGP (WR), and Lobsang Tenzin, District and Session Judge, Ziro, was the Guest of Honour.

Highlighting the importance of the day, Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz, Principal, SCCZ, mentioned that just as the gathering had representation of Community leaders, Law enforcement authorities, Youth leaders, Health professionals, Legal experts and Educators, so also, the efforts to weed out the drug menace must be a concerted one.

Sr. Mary Vanaja, Student Counsellor, SCCZ, in her presentation, spoke on the Psychological aspects revolving around Drug Abuse and Addiction.

Dr. Hano Romesh, ENT surgeon, Ziro, representing the DMO, described the Physiological impact of addiction and drug abuse.

Thereafter, Lobsang Tenzin, the District and Sessions Judge of Ziro, enlightened the audience on legal complications arising out of Drug abuse and trade.

Kime Aya, the DIGP (WR) in his address lauded the efforts of the District Police and SCCZ. The impact of drug abuse on the body and on the society was duly stressed in his address.

The entire session was organized under the initiative of the Lower Subansiri District Police led by Harsh Indora, the SP of Ziro, Tasi Darrang, DySP, and other officers.

Summarizing the importance of the day in the light of the spike in cases related to Drug Abuse and peddling, Harsh Indora mentioned that if such programs can help transform even a small section of the society, it would still be successful. He led the participants in taking a pledge to prevent drug abuse.