RGURSF seeks fee reduction of RGUCET & RGUPET

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) has requested the university administration to reduce the examination fee for filling up RGU Common Entrance Test (RGUCET) and RGU Ph. D Entrance Test (RGUPET).

The forum in a representation submitted to the Registrar today said, unlike other universities RGU does not have any provision for separate fee structures and relaxation for ST, SC, OBC, PwD, EWS, and general category students.

Citing examples of other universities which are charging reasonable fee for entrance tests, RGURSF said, “A large section of the applicants who intend to study in this university have complained of unreasonably high entrance exam fees. Other government universities and institutes inviting applications for the same courses are costing relatively lesser fees. In NIT, Yupia students are paying Rs 50 (ST candidates) for the Ph.D. entrance test; NEHU it is 250; JNUEE is 150; Mizoram University it is 200; DU is 150 and Sikkim University 300.”

Back in 2018, RGUCET and RGUPET exam forms were available at Rs 250, that too along with a prospectus. This again validates the fact that all expenditures relating to the conduct of RGUCET and RGUPET can be easily tailored under the Rs 250/- fee, the representation added.

While stating that it is not just about Rs 700, but about the future of hundreds and thousands of students who dream to pursue higher education in the state’s lone central university, RGURSF said such extravagant fee is detrimental to the interest of poor students who wish to apply for admission to RGU and the state at large.

Education must not be confined to the privileged few. Application fees must be reasonable enough to enable everyone to apply regardless of their financial status, RGURSF said.

The forum has further urged the Vice Chancellor to take a pro-poor decision and decrease the examination fees so that some succour can be provided to the aggrieved students.

Meanwhile, the RGUSU has also appealed to the varsity administration to reduce the exam fee and also extend the last date for form fill up stating that due to poor network connectivity many students are still unable to apply.