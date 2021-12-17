Arunachal: Rare Mammal Takin Spotted in Forests of East Kameng

Story Highlights The takin also called cattle chamois or gnu goat, is a large species of ungulate of the subfamily Caprinae found in the eastern Himalayas.

ITANAGAR- In joy for the Forest Department, Takin (or gnu goat) – one of the rarest mammals – was caught by a trap camera above 3,500 metres in East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is first photo/image of Takin from East Kameng district, DFO Seppa, Vikas Swami said. The Takin is adapted to its mountainous environment in Asia. Due to overhunting and the destruction of its natural resources, it is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Also read- Politics should be based on performance, not on money culture- Pema Khandu

“We got a camera trap image in November. Seppa Forest Division had installed cameras above altitude 3500 metre as a part of Snow Leopard Survey programme with help of WWF-India (knowledge partner),” Swami said.

Exact number of individuals is not known to us, the Forest official said, adding: “But it’s the largest mammal which is very rare to sight in wild.

Much of the ownership of the land rests with the local communities in the state and effectively a very small area falls under Forest Department. Several pockets have community driven conservation programmes while several have seen widespread hunting, both for sustenance and game.