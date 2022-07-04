ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

July 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

ITANAGAR-    The Secretary IPR & Printing Ajay Kumar Bisht said that although both the departments were already doing fine there would always be more scope for improvement. He said this today while on a maiden visit to the Departments of Information & Public Relations and Printing after taking the charge of the departments in the month of June.

Bisht called for a good media planning by IPR which had to be both short term and long term. He also insisted on developing well-coordinated work culture between both the departments which he said was essential for the best outcome of any governmental work.

He concluded by saying that having a government job was lucky and therefore we as government servants should take advantage of the opportunity and keep developing our skills and should work for the betterment of the department, the govt and the state as a whole.

Earlier, Director of IPR Dasher Teshi and Director of Printing Tajuk Charu briefed the Secretary about their respective departments, its status, issues and grievances and thanked him for the support and visit and hoped that their issues and grievances would be looked into by the Secretary.

Related Articles

Tags
July 4, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Central Team of NITI Aayog Arrived Longding

Arunachal: Central Team of NITI Aayog Arrived Longding

June 26, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

June 25, 2022
Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

June 25, 2022
Arunachal: RGU organises Symposium on ‘Chemical Education in Self Reliance: A Global Perspective

Arunachal: RGU organises Symposium on ‘Chemical Education in Self Reliance: A Global Perspective

June 24, 2022
World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 24, 2022

Arunachal: Taba Tedir inaugurates Shooting Range, Mini Indoor Sports Hall at RGU Campus

June 23, 2022
Yoga is an inexpensive mode of wholesome exercise: Pema Khandu

Yoga is an inexpensive mode of wholesome exercise: Pema Khandu

June 21, 2022
Arunachal: Internal Yoga Day observed across the State

Arunachal: Internal Yoga Day observed across the State

June 21, 2022
Arunachal: NBK calls for reconstruction of 6 KM stretch leftover portion of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road

Arunachal: NBK calls for reconstruction of 6 KM stretch leftover portion of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road

June 20, 2022
Arunachal: MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visited the flood affected area at kalaktang

Arunachal: MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visited the flood affected area at kalaktang

June 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button