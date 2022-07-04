Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

ITANAGAR- The Secretary IPR & Printing Ajay Kumar Bisht said that although both the departments were already doing fine there would always be more scope for improvement. He said this today while on a maiden visit to the Departments of Information & Public Relations and Printing after taking the charge of the departments in the month of June.

Bisht called for a good media planning by IPR which had to be both short term and long term. He also insisted on developing well-coordinated work culture between both the departments which he said was essential for the best outcome of any governmental work.

He concluded by saying that having a government job was lucky and therefore we as government servants should take advantage of the opportunity and keep developing our skills and should work for the betterment of the department, the govt and the state as a whole.

Earlier, Director of IPR Dasher Teshi and Director of Printing Tajuk Charu briefed the Secretary about their respective departments, its status, issues and grievances and thanked him for the support and visit and hoped that their issues and grievances would be looked into by the Secretary.