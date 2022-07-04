Arunachal: Helping Hands NGO’s Blood Bank at Itanagar and Dimapur soon

ITANAGAR- Helping Hands, a Delhi based NGO, is exploring to set up a Regional Blood Bank at Itanagar and Dimapur for helpless patients. The Helping Hands NGO will mobilize blood donations from all sections of society to save lives, Informed Robin Hibu, founder-president of the NGO.

Itanagar and Dimapur are the most blood starved towns in NE states and many helpless patients from there reach out for help to me as a last resort, said Hibu.

Hibu said that “We would advise for blood donation from everyone at Itanagar, especially from young volunteers”.

He further informed that “Helping Hands” is mobilizing blood donors from all civil society volunteers, community unions, NE Delhi Students’ organizations and other volunteers in Delhi all throughout the year.

“I lead by example as I have donated blood myself to motivate others” Hibu informed.

He eventually hopes that all members of this forum would come and join “Helping Hands” in blood donation camps at Itanagar and Dimapur in future.

“The feeling of donating blood for saving someone is very emotive and satisfying”, says Robin Hibu.

Helping Hands Ngo has been honoured by AIIMS for mobilizing the largest number of blood donors last year by Director, AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria at Alankaran Function at Jawarharlal Nehru Auditorium.