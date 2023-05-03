ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

As per information, he was last breath at Asian Institution gastroenterology hospital in Hyderabad.

Last Updated: May 3, 2023
ITANAGAR-   Gyamar Padang, who is popular as  Whistle blower of the APPSC Fiasco passes away today, confirmed by Family members, media report said. As per information, he was last breath at Asian Institution gastroenterology hospital  in Hyderabad. Padang was severely ill and his health condition was deteriorating day by day.

Padang was survived with his wife.

Meanwhile, the whole state is saddened by his demise. Thousands of aspirants, Parents from Every corner of the Arunachal Pradesh will never forget what he did for the them.

After spread of the news of Padang’s death,  thousands of people are paying tribute to him on social media.

It must be mention here that “ APPSC irregularities came to light after  Gyamar Padang, who appeared in the examination, filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, last year claiming that he suspected that the question paper was leaked.

For readers-  You can write your Condolence Message in comment box. 

More details awaited- 

Last Updated: May 3, 2023
