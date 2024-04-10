Arunachal Elections; Nadda, Khandu release BJP’s Manifesto for state Assembly polls

ITANAGAR- Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda, along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, released the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the state Assembly Election here on Wednesday. BJP’s Lok Sabha election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal was also present.

Unveiling the manifesto for Viksit Arunachal Pradesh, Nadda said, “It is not just a document; it’s a very well deliberated document wherein all things have been deliberated in details – what we are going to do for the people of Arunachal Pradesh to make a developed state in the next five years.”

“The Northeast, which was neglected for decades, has witnessed a sea change after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The region is now known for progress, development and prosperity,” Nadda said.

He said the BJP government at the Centre is working for the development of the northeastern states in various sectors, including power, tourism, internet connectivity, agriculture and sports.

Nadda said the BJP government would launch the Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti master plan for the next five years to boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development in the state by implementing projects in roadways, railways and airways sectors.

“The BJP is committed to implementing the promises made in the manifesto in letter and spirit. We have already done what we had promised, and what had not been promised has also been fulfilled,” he said.

Stating that the NDA government at the Centre is committed to the development of Northeast, the BJP chief said the country will only grow if the region develops.

“PM Modi always attaches priority to the Northeast. In the last 10 years, he initiated several initiatives to bring the region at par with other areas,” Nadda added.