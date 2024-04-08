Arunachal: NSS Unit of DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival held at Aizawl

ITANAGAR- A team of 29 NSS Volunteers and one NSS Programme Officer (PO) namely Mr. Botem Moyong (Assistant Professor, Mathematics) of Dera Natung Govt. College (DNGC), Itanagar has returned here today after successfully participating in the North East NSS Festival, which was held from 2nd to 6th April 2024 at Art & Culture Complex, Berawtlang, Aizawl in Mizoram.

The Contingents from eight North Eastern states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura were participated in this 5 Days mega event.

The event which aimed to foster unity and feeling of oneness among eight North Eastern States of India, was organized by Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati and State NSS Cell, Mizoram.

It was officially inaugurated on 3rd April 2024 by Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of Mizoram University (MZU), as the Chief Guest, in the gracious presence of Mr. Jangjilong, Regional Director, Regional Directorate of NSS (NER), Guwahati and other dignitaries.

Prof. Dibakar exhorted the students to learn to live for the society, to be a good citizen and to cultivate good habits in their lives. He urged the students to maintain unity in diversity practically, not just in paper only. Further, he warned the students to never get addicted to anything in life including money.

The event witnessed the Ice Breaking session and Academic Session on ‘Personal Development and Communication Skill’ by Dr. Lalrinsangi Nghinglova, Associate Professor, Govt. Zirtiri Residential Science College, Aizawl on Day 2 of the festival.

Yog and Morning Exercise and three Academic sessions held on the topics, ‘First Aids’ by Mrs. Lalmuanpuii Hnamte, Tutor RIPANS, Zemabawk, Aizawl, ‘Benefit of Voluntary Blood Donation’ by Mrs. F. Lalmuanpuii, Asst. Director (VBD), Blood Transfusion Service, MSACS, Mizoram and ‘Mental Health’ by Dr. Lalremruati, Associate Professor, Govt. Aizawl West College, Aizawl, on Day 3.

Walkathon (Fit India Movement) from Camp venue to Mizoram Science Centre & vice versa which was followed by a Sightseeing at Reiek Tourist Tlang, one of the famous tourist hotspots in Mizoram, on Day 4. Many other activities like Slogan Writing competition, etc was also held.

Apart from these activities, the Cultural Programmes were organized every evening wherein the NSS volunteers from all NE states showcased their musical talent and extravaganza.

The DNGC NSS Volunteers performed a mesmerizing fusion dance (group folk dance) showcasing the rich traditional attire of 10 major tribes viz. Adi, Apatani, Galo, Nyishi, Tagin, Mompa, etc. of Arunachal Pradesh.

The team also presented a beautiful group song- Arunachal Pradesh State Anthem and many other special numbers.

The event successfully concluded with a Social Work (Social Cleaning Work), being conducted at the Camp Venue. The Closing Function of the event was graced by Mr. Lalramsanga Sailo (IRS), Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Mizoram, on its Day 5 i.e. 6th April 2024.

Mr. Botem Moyong, the NSS PO of DNGC (Arunachal Pradesh) expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organizing Committee headed by Mr. F. Sangvuana, the State NSS Officer, State NSS Cell, Mizoram and Mr. Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo, the Camp Director & Programme Officer, Synod Higher Secondary School, who skillfully handled and managed the whole event for its grand success. He also extended his delightful gratitude to Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal DNGC and Dr. A.K. Mishra, State Liaison Officer, State NSS Cell, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, GoAP, for their constant supports to the team Arunachal Pradesh.