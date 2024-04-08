Arunachal: RGU hosts Yuva Sangam, Youths from Gujarat visits Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) as a part of Yuva Sangam Phase IV welcomed the youths of Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh for an enriching exposure tour facilitating cultural exchange and many others between the two states. The program is scheduled to take place from April 8th to April 12th, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event kicked off with great enthusiasm and fervour as the Rajiv Gandhi University Anthem echoed through the venue, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Saket Kushwaha, graced the occasion by felicitating the delegates from Gujarat. In his address Prof. Kushwaha encouraged the delegates to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and pleasant weather of Arunachal Pradesh.

He added “welcome to the land of the rising sun also known as the land of the Dawnlit mountains: Arunachal Pradesh” to all the delegates and expressed that everyone of them will have a pleasant stay and learn the good things about the state.

Dr. N. T Rikam, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, reiterated the primary objective of the program, emphasizing the importance of sharing talents and experiences between the two states.

Finance Officer of the University, Professor Otem Padung, emphasized the significance of this meeting between the “rising and setting sun states,” highlighting the potential for fostering new collaborations and partnerships.

Dean of Faculty of Social Science, Professor Sarit Kr. Chaudhary, urged the delegates to explore the AITS (Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies) museum located at the University, offering a glimpse into the region’s history and culture.

Also Read- One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

Further enhancing the cultural exchange experience, Professor T. Lhungdim, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Professor Sanjeev Kumar, Dean of the Faculty of Basic Sciences, shared their enriching experiences from their recent visit to Gujarat. Their insights provided the Gujarat delegates with a deeper understanding of the cultural nuances and educational landscape of the region, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual learning.

Dr. Amrit Murai, a member of the Gujarat delegation, shared his excitement and anticipation for the visit, underscoring the significance of such exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. He also appreciated the short film screed about the University.

Professor Hui Tag, Dean of Students Welfare (DSW), extended a warm welcome to the 46-member delegation from Gujarat. He expressed that “we are looking forward to learn from each other”.

Also Read- Observer Undertakes Foot March to Remote Polling Stations of Dibang Valley

In his closing remarks, Professor Sambhu Prasad, Nodal Officer for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) initiative, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in organizing the event. He announced the diverse itinerary for the Gujarat delegates, including interactions with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, workshops at APIIP in Itanagar, visits to scenic locations like Ziro, and a special dinner at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence.

Yuva Sangam Phase IV promises to be an immersive and enlightening experience, fostering bonds of friendship and understanding between the vibrant youth of Gujarat and the culturally rich state of Arunachal Pradesh.