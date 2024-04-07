ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: RGU Students Stage Sit-In Protest in Solidarity with Ladakh

The protest aimed to express solidarity with the people of Ladakh who are demanding statehood, inclusion under the 6th schedule of the Indian Constitution, and other rights.

ITANAGAR-  A sizeable number of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) students and youths from across the Itanagar capital complex region staged a symbolic sit-in protest at the varsity campus here today.

The protest aimed to express solidarity with the people of Ladakh who are demanding statehood, inclusion under the 6th schedule of the Indian Constitution, and other rights.

The sit-in was organized by North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHR), Arunachal Resist and RGU students.

Speaking at the event, NEHR member Advocate Ebo Milli drew parallels between the issues faced by the Ladakhi people concerning land, identity, and ethnicity, and the situation in Arunachal Pradesh.

He spoke about the Forest Conservation Act, the importance of the 6th schedule in protecting tribal rights, and the relationship between democracy and the right to dissent.

RGU scholar Prem Taba gave a detailed timeline of the events in Ladakh that led to the current situation.

He strongly condemned the restrictions imposed on peaceful protests and fundamental rights by the administration, including the imposition of Section 144 CrPC  and internet slowdowns.

He also emphasized his belief that a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural state like Arunachal Pradesh should also be included under the 6th schedule, which provides special protection for tribal communities.

Research scholars Nabam Saha and Ajay Pandey, along with other MA students, delivered short speeches on the importance of democracy, freedom of speech, good governance, and electing responsible leaders.

The event also featured poetry recitals, and students holding placards demanding the restoration of democracy in Ladakh.

