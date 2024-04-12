Arunachal Polls: Postal ballot voting underway in Papum Pare

YUPIA- Voting process under DEO Papum Pare started today with the casting of votes through Postal Ballot and home voting

To ensure accessibility and convenience for all citizens to participate in the democratic process, home voting is being introduced in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.

A total of 13 voters under 1- Arunachal Pradesh west parliamentary constituency segments viz. 13 – Itanagar(ST) Assembly segment( 13 voters), 14- Doimukh(ST) Assembly segment (10 voters) and 15- Sagalee (ST)Assembly Segment(1 voter), who are above 85 years and who had opted for home voting in the category of Absentee voters senior citizen (AVSC) and Absentee voter PWD (AVPD) voters casted their vote today through the home voting process.

It is worth mentioning here that a dedicated team of polling officials travelled to Silsango under 15 Sagalee and Tarasso under 14 Doimukh to facilitate home voting for one PWD elector each.

The postal voting for the 5526 government employees from other districts , who are posted in Papum Pare and engaged in election duty, commenced from the Golden Jubilee outdoor stadium, Yupia today. The postal voting will be held till 5.00 pm of 14th April.